Grantham homeless centre set to expand

A drop-in centre that supports Grantham’s homeless population is set to expand its services after a generous donation from Lincolnshire Freemasons.

Grantham Passage, which is run by Grantham and District Poverty Concern Group currently provides daily meals, washing facilities and computer access in four different locations across town,

They were chosen to receive a £4,000 special community award as part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, which will enable them

to open more often and place a greater emphasis on improving client health and wellbeing aimed at reducing alcohol and drug dependency.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing three million pounds to 300 charities across the country, with the public vote deciding on the range of Awards from £4,000 to £25,000.

Andy Maddison, a trustee at Grantham and District Poverty Concern Group said: “We are very grateful to Lincolnshire Freemasons for their generous Community Award, which will allow us to expand our services. A meal and a shower can make all the difference to someone living on the streets and combating addiction can help rebuild lives. We are also considering overnight accommodation for clients that are sleeping on the street in the winter weather.”

Peter Brooks from Lincolnshire Freemasons added: “We are delighted to be able to help the Grantham Passage. They do an outstanding job improving the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”