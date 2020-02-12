Grantham homes left without water and schools forced to close due to burst water main

Homes in Grantham have been left without water and two schools have been forced to close today due to a burst water main.

Properties in Grantham and Oasby have been left without water - or water running at a very low pressure - since this morning.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School and St Anne's Primary School in Grantham have both been forced to close because they both have no water supplies.

Anglian Water are carrying out repair work on the burst water pipe.

A statement on their website said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Grantham and Oasby may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst water main so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

This should now be completed by 5pm."

