Grantham Hospital campaigner has head shaved in aid of air ambulance

A hospital campaigner has had her head shaved for charity and to highlight the ongoing plight of Grantham A&E.

Sarah Stock, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, took on the challenge outside Grantham Hospital where the A&E unti has been closed overnight since August 2016.

Sarah Stock after having her head shaved in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Sarah, who is a nurse and a recovering cancer patient, has raised more than £600 following the head shave at the weekend.

She said: “This is also 18 months since my surgery and the reason I joined the fight to re-instate services at our local hospital, because I was discharged with four breast drains within 24 hours of six-hour surgery five days after our A&E was closed and, me a nurse, now patient was scared! Scared of post-operative complications, scared of the pain I was in, scared for me and others in the same position, surgically or otherwise. Hence the reason I fight so hard for local, regional and national health services.

“I totally respect anyone fighting locally or regionally or nationally for our NHS. We all do what we can and what we feel comfortable doing.”

Sarah is still collecting donations for the Air Ambulance at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-stock4#updates or through Sarah Stock on Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire.