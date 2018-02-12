Grantham Hospital campaigner Sarah will have head shaved for air ambulance fund-raiser

Lincolnshire nurse Sarah Stock is undertaking a sponsored head shave on Saturday, February 17, outside Grantham A&E to highlight the continued closure of the emergency service since August 2016.

The noon event will raise funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. People can pledge a donation or contact the Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire page on Facebook and visit the Just Giving Page. They can also email fighting4lifelincolnshire@outlook.com or sarahstock71@hotmail.com or turn up on the day and add some money to the collection bucket.

Representatives for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance will be in attendance on the day.

Sarah said: “A special delivery of thanks will be offered to our lovely frontline staff and the Red Cross Tea Bar, in recognition of their decades of support and fund-raising for the hospital and vital equipment. Let’s make this a day to remember.”