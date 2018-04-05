Grantham Hospital campaigners call two ‘emergency’ public meetings

Campaigners have called two ‘emergency’ public meetings in the next few days after it was claimed that the orthopaedic trauma service at Grantham Hospital was to be moved to Lincoln.

Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire is hosting the meetings this weekend, the first being held on Friday (April 6) at the Railway Club in Huntingtower Road, from 6pm.

The second will be held on Sunday (April 8) in Grantham Museum from 3.30pm. Children will be welcome at the meetings.

People are being invited to the meetings to discuss the latest situation at Grantham Hospital and to discuss how they can help protect services at the hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, which runs Grantham Hospital, says all services across its hospitals are under review and no decision has been made on orthopaedic trauma at Grantham.

Paul Lewis, former A&E senior charge nurse at Grantham, said: “It was with great sadness that I learnt of ULHT’s devious attempt to try to hammer the final nail into the coffin of Grantham Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department.

“The repercussions to the A&E, and the people of Grantham, will be devastating, as all orthopaedic trauma requiring surgical intervention will now be transferred to Lincoln County Hospital.”

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, said: “What is the clinical justification for any proposal to remove orthopaedic trauma? There isn’t one since, as Paul Lewis points out, the clinical audit of trauma outcomes, particularly relating to the fractured neck of femur surgery, has established much better outcomes at Grantham, compared to Lincoln and Boston hospitals.”