Grantham Hospital staff and firefighters deliver festive hampers

Generous staff from Grantham Hospital donated dozens of Christmas hampers to Grantham Foodbank just in time for the festive period.

Throughout November and December, staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) four hospital sites – Grantham, Boston, Lincoln and Louth – collected food items as part of a reverse advent calender, a simple concept that encourages the public to give, not receive, as they count down to Christmas.

Over 30 departments at Grantham Hospital including Ward 6, A&E, patient advice and liaison service (PALS), outpatients and cardiology collected food including tinned goods and dry pasta as well as a variety of Christmas goodies to fill over 70 hampers.

The idea was the brainchild of the trust’s clinical education nurse Sam McCarthy-Phull who wanted to do something a little extra to help those in need this Christmas.

She said: “We all work for the NHS because it’s a caring profession and we work tirelessly in Lincolnshire, often in challenging circumstances to ensure we provide the highest standard of care possible.

“This was a great way to look after the wider community and help to prevent them coming into hospital in the first place.

“We kicked off each hamper with an advent calender. The collection really helped to boost staff morale, so we are already thinking about Easter eggs.”

Patient experience and PALS manager and ‘chief elf’ Sharon Kidd helped coordinate the collection at Grantham Hospital.

She said: “It was great to see all the different departments coming together to do something really good for the local community.”

After being inundated with donations from all departments, Sharon asked Grantham fire service to meet them at the foodbank to help unload the hampers.

Grantham crew manager Pete Scarlett said: “Four of us visited the foodbank to help unload the many hampers including myself, crew manager Pete Lake and firefighters Pat Sheehy and Stephen Waters.

“ We always like to help out the local community in similar events so we were more than happy to help.

“It was nice to be asked by the hospital staff and we hope to work with them again on future events. “

Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury said: “The hospital staff are really going the extra mile.

“I have massive respect for our local hospital and fully support keeping it open for our community. What they have given is what Christmas is all about, totally giving of self to others.

“This is the same image of what the foodbank process is about, self giving and loving your neighbour. This reminds me of the Christmas story.”