Malcolm Keith Boddy, of Grantham, writes:

I would like to thank all those people involved with my knee operation and care at Grantham Hospital, led by consultant Mr Singhania, of orthopaedics.

I saw the consultant about one month ago for the first time and was offered a date immediately. That was absolutely wonderful.

You are all wonderful, caring people and I thank you all.