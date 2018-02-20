Grantham Hospital surgeon wins excellence award after feedback from patients

A surgeon at Grantham Hospital has won a national certificate of excellence after receiving outstanding feedback from his patients.

Alun Yewlett, an orthopaedic surgeon, received the award from iWantGreatCare after being highly and consistently recommended by his patients.

Proud winner Alun said: “I’m really grateful for this award and really pleased that my patients have had such good experiences. iWantGreatCare is a unique way of understanding what patients really think about the treatment and care they receive. It gives all clinicians and healthcare providers the chance to listen to what patients are telling them and see how they can continue to improve.

“I love getting feedback from patients and really appreciate the fact that all my patients have the opportunity to feedback anonymously.”

Certificates of excellence have been awarded to the best clinicians up and down the country, across all types of healthcare including specialists, GPs, nurses hospices and community and mental health teams.

Neil Bacon, CEO and founder of iWantGreatCare said: “Thank you to the thousands of patients across the UK who review their care each day. By highlighting excellent care and suggesting ways to improve services for the next patient, you are improving healthcare for all.

“I am delighted to be sending these latest certificates of excellence to so many of my clinical colleagues across the country, and to be able to reassure patients that when you see an iWantGreatCare certificate of excellence you can be confident that you will be receiving truly great care from one of the UK’s very best clinicians.”