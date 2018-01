Two volunteers who help run the Red Cross tea bar at Grantham Hospital were presented with long-service awards last month.

President of the Lincolnshire Red Cross, Penny Hedley-Lewis, presented Carolyn Lord and Evelyn Richardson with their certicates at a ceremony in December. Carolyn, who has volunteered for 20 years, and Evelyn, who has volunteered for 10 years, are two of 40 volunteers who help run the popular tea bar.