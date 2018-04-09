Grantham Hospital theatres get splash of colour

The theatres at Grantham Hospital have been given a lick of paint as part of upgrade works to enhance the patient experience.

The walls in each of the four theatres have been brightly painted in either orange, red, purple 0r turquoise and colour coordinated to match their fire doors.

Theatre assistant Lizzie Saxby said: “Patients are often awake when they are in the theatre and the colours help to create a welcoming atmosphere. It has also boosted staff morale as everyone is pleased that there is now some colour. The previous grey walls made the place look really tired.”

Mike Soroka, associate director of facilities. has welcomed the work.

He said: “It has really brightened up the atmosphere already. All the corridors have also been painted in different colours and the signage changed to make it much easier for patients and staff to find their way around.”

Plans are now in place to upgrade all of the wards.

Mike added: “We started with the theatres but we will be upgrading all of the wards across the hospital including the rest of the fire doors and all the communal areas. The public toilets have already been upgraded and the restaurant area now has a coffee lounge and will be undergoing some re-decoration this year. We really hope this makes a great difference to our patients, their families and our staff.”