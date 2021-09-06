Grantham Hospital's outpatient staff are named top team of the week

The outpatient team at Grantham Hospital are in the spotlight this week for their hard work and dedication.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) announced the department as their top team of the week on the trust’s Facebook page and thanked them for their service.

They wrote: “Our #Teamoftheweek is the Grantham outpatient team who during Covid were staffing clinics and swabbing at different satellite sites throughout Grantham. As a team they supported each other and adapted to working in different locations and environments.

Grantham Outpatient team (50863731)

They have now moved back to the main hospital to continue their normal fantastic work. #ThankYou for everything you do.”

A spokesperson for ULHT explained the idea behind the feel good initiative.

They said: “The team of the week is an initiative we have done on and off at the Trust for a while now. It is just our way of highlighting and recognising some of the amazing work our teams.”