A vintage festival was filled with period dress, classic cars and live music.

The first edition of the Grantham Vintage Festival was hosted at Grantham House over the weekend, with the three days packed full of general vintage frolics and beautiful sunshine.

Starting on Saturday morning and capping off yesterday (Monday), the event immersed its guests in a by-gone era, with plenty of vintage vehicles, live musicians and living history groups to set the scene.

Couples danced in the sunshine. (56404494)

There were plenty of smiles, dancing and nostalgia across the three days, with guests and exhibitions coming from all over the country to attend.

An evening dance event on the Saturday was also enjoyed, with music from the Kalamazoo Dance Band.

The idea for the festival came in 2019, however, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the inaugural event by two years, although Grantham House was able to host an evening of outdoor musical entertainment in July 2021, to great success.

The first Vintage Festival was held at Grantham House. (56404479)

With the theme stretching between the 1920s and 1940s, there was plenty of wartime memorabilia on show.

