A historic house in the town centre was transformed for a carols event.

Carols in the Courtyard was held for the second year running at Grantham House in Castlegate on Wednesday December 21.

Current members St Wulfram’s Church's youth choir were joined by some former members of the youth choir, under the direction of Dr Tim Williams.

Carols in the Courtyard was held at Grantham House. (61527464)

One member of the Youth Choir, Niamh Morrisey, returned to sing again with the choir for this event and she was the first recruit by Tim when he became master of Music some 15 years ago.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "This was the second year of the Carols in the Courtyard and the tickets sold out quickly.

"The courtyard at Grantham House was transformed with atmospheric lighting, fire pits and the glorious music.

"The St Wulfram’s choir have been commissioned to sing at Belvoir Castle and Harlaxton.

"Mulled wine and mulled cider kept the cold at bay!"

The audience were treated to The Lamb by John Tavener, Gabriel’s Message arranged by Edgar Pettman among many other beautiful pieces and congregational carols.