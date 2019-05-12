Grantham housekeeper scoops top award at international conference

A housekeeper from Grantham has been named as Housekeeper of the Year 2019 at an international convention and awards ceremony.

Renata Lewczuk-Tilley scooped the award at the Neighbourly’s European annual Reunion in Manchester which took place at the end of March.

Neighbourly is part of the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and properties.

Renata Lewczuk-Tilley.

Nominated by her boss, Lisa Atkinson of Bright & Beautiful Grantham, Renata was awarded this accolade from the other 60 franchisees in the network in recognition of her outstanding commitment and professionalism to her job.

Lisa accepted the award on Renata’s behalf as only the franchise owners attended the event.

Renata joined the business in 2012 and is the longest running member of staff.

She started out as a professional housekeeper before being promoted to team leader five years ago. She is responsible for overseeing the quality and timings of the jobs they carry out and the training of her other team members.

Neighbourly in Europe consists of eight brands including Bright & Beautiful, Drain Doctor and Dream Doors.

The convention, which brought together over 350 franchisees across eight brands from four countries, was also a tribute to the service that the franchisees deliver to customers across Europe, as well as an opportunity for the franchise owners to network and share best practice.