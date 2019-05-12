Grantham housekeeper scoops top award at international conference
A housekeeper from Grantham has been named as Housekeeper of the Year 2019 at an international convention and awards ceremony.
Renata Lewczuk-Tilley scooped the award at the Neighbourly’s European annual Reunion in Manchester which took place at the end of March.
Neighbourly is part of the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and properties.
Nominated by her boss, Lisa Atkinson of Bright & Beautiful Grantham, Renata was awarded this accolade from the other 60 franchisees in the network in recognition of her outstanding commitment and professionalism to her job.
Lisa accepted the award on Renata’s behalf as only the franchise owners attended the event.
Renata joined the business in 2012 and is the longest running member of staff.
She started out as a professional housekeeper before being promoted to team leader five years ago. She is responsible for overseeing the quality and timings of the jobs they carry out and the training of her other team members.
Neighbourly in Europe consists of eight brands including Bright & Beautiful, Drain Doctor and Dream Doors.
The convention, which brought together over 350 franchisees across eight brands from four countries, was also a tribute to the service that the franchisees deliver to customers across Europe, as well as an opportunity for the franchise owners to network and share best practice.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.