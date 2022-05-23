Grantham IT firm raises £2,500 for air ambulance

Grantham IT firm Datcom has raised £2,500 to support Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance with its mission to save lives across the region.

After receiving the award for Air Ambulance 'Charity of the Year' in June 2021, the Datcom team has been busy raising funds all year. The team has taken part in various activities across the last 12 months including a Skipathon, a silent auction, team quizzes, a baby photo competition and dress-up days.

The charity receives no direct Government funding and relies on public donations to fund its daily operations. But, to maintain these operations and attend critical 999 calls across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, it must raise £6m per year.

Datcom celebrate fundraising success for Air Ambulance at Grantham’s New Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing. (56834363)

Datcom is a fully managed IT consultancy and has supported local businesses for almost ten years. Each year it nominates a local East Midlands charity to support and organise a range of activities to raise funds.

Hannah Sang, commercial director at Datcom and leader of fundraising, said: “The team is thrilled with the amount raised. We’ve been really overwhelmed with the amount of support from customers and local businesses.

"The Big Skipathon was definitely the highlight of the year – with a total of 3,500 skips and gourmet pizza for the fabulous team of paramedics.

"Datcom has certainly scored a fundraising bullseye this time and encourages other local business to support this amazing charity that any of us could need.”

Since 1994, The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has attended on average three potentially life-saving missions every single day, at a cost of £3,500 per mission.

Tanya Taylor, corporate partnership manager for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance said: “£2,500 is an amazing achievement and you should all feel so very proud!

"Because of you all we are able to keep our helicopter in the sky and our critical care cars on the road to bring the equivalent of an A&E department to people suffering from life-threatening injuries at a time when they need us most!"

If you wish to donate or fundraise for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, you can find out more information here.