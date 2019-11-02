Grantham Journal Business Awards winners are revealed
The Grantham Journal Business Awards winners can be revealed following this evening's glittering awards ceremony in St Wulfram's Church.
The winners:
Apprentice of the Year - Chloe Welborne of The Green Man, Ropsley.
Best Social Enterprise - The Friendly Bench CIC.
Business Innovation - Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions Ltd.
Manufacturing and Engineering - MicroCapture Ltd.
Customer Care - Farrow Friends.
Independent Retailer - The Boutique.
Employer of the Year - Korbond.
Business of the Year - Tailored Hair.
Businessperson of the Year - James Edmonds of The Garage Door Company.
Best New Start-up - Gorilla Cleaning Company.
Employee of the Year - Oliver Taylor of Tailored hair.
Great Taste - The Everest Inn Grantham.
Judges' Prestige Award - John Cussell.