Grantham Journal Business Awards winners are revealed

The Grantham Journal Business Awards winners can be revealed following this evening's glittering awards ceremony in St Wulfram's Church.

The winners:

Apprentice of the Year - Chloe Welborne of The Green Man, Ropsley.

Best Social Enterprise - The Friendly Bench CIC.

Business Innovation - Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions Ltd.

Manufacturing and Engineering - MicroCapture Ltd.

Customer Care - Farrow Friends.

Independent Retailer - The Boutique.

Employer of the Year - Korbond.

Business of the Year - Tailored Hair.

Businessperson of the Year - James Edmonds of The Garage Door Company.

Best New Start-up - Gorilla Cleaning Company.

Employee of the Year - Oliver Taylor of Tailored hair.

Great Taste - The Everest Inn Grantham.

Judges' Prestige Award - John Cussell.