Grantham Journal Business Awards winners to be announced tonight

The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 will be unveiled at a gala dinner tonight.

The event will take place in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, tonight with a drinks reception from 6.30pm.

The awards will be presented by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

The finalists will fight it out in 11 categories, plus the Judges Prestige Award.

The finalists in each of the categories are:

Business Innovation Award - Codesky Web Agency, inspire+ and Property Video Solutions.

Best New Start-up - Duke’s Tyres, Grantham Gardening, Melody Music Rooms.

Best Social Enterprise - Community Books, inspire+, Harrowby United FC.

Business of the Year - The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon, BGB Engineering Ltd, Codesky Web Agency.

Businessperson of the Year - Jason Price (Price and Son Funeral Directors), James Rudge (MD Jewellers).

Customer Care - Price and Son Funeral Directors, Laundry Lils, Farrow Friends.

Employee of the Year - Sasha Castell-Smith (inspire+), Georgia Shepherd (Mint Live), Kate Pitcher (WCF Chandlers).

Employer of the Year - Mint Live Group, Moy Park, WCF Chandlers.

Great Taste - Emily’s Kitchen, Sweet Bee Bakes, The Red Lion.

The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year - Enhance Beauty, Kays of Grantham, Tailored Hair.

Manufacturing and Engineering - BGB, Iconic Engineering Solutions, Moy Park.

