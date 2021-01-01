Much-loved Grantham artist and Journal cartoonist Terry Shelbourne has sadly died, just days after his 90th birthday.

He passed away on Boxing Day at Lincoln County Hospital. He leaves wife Celia and daughter Kate.

Terry lived in his home in Harrowby Road, Grantham, with Celia until they moved into a Grantham care home in September when Terry became ill.

Terry Shelbourne on his bicycle. Photo: Ian Selby (43792380)

His good friend Robert Holland, of Robert Holland Funeral Directors, paid tribute to "an English gentleman".

He said: "Terry was a very great friend to many people and a very great friend to the town of Grantham.

"He never wanted to be in the limelight but he was always dependable and always there.

Talented Terry produced a caricature of himself. (43792382)

"An an artist his talent was unbelievable and I've always been in awe of him."

Terry was always immaculately dressed.

Robert said: "He always had a dickie bow – and he taught me how to tie one."

A familiar face around Grantham, usually sat upon his bike, Terry was the Journal cartoonist for some 30 years.

Terry was a remarkable artist and painted this portrait of himself. Photo: Ian Selby (43792386)

Journal editor Marie Bond said: "There are very few well-known people in the town who have not featured in the Journal as a caricature.

"The Journal team is devastated to lose Terry – he was part of the Journal family. Every Tuesday Terry would come into the office with a cheery ‘morning guys and gals’, and these visits have been very much missed since the Covid pandemic started.

"We will miss him dearly."

Terry Shelbourne at home. Photo: Ian Selby (43792384)

Terry went to school at the original Boys’ Central School before going on to study at the Nottingham College of Arts.

He went on to take a job as a cartoonist for John Coxworth, working for him again after National Service as a sign writer. At one time Terry had painted the pictorial sign for every pub in Grantham.

Terry had a great many friends, and among them was district councillor Ian Selby.

Ian paid tribute to a "Grantham icon".

He said: "Such a wonderful artist. It was his life’s passion. He produced some stunning artwork and caricatures of practically all of the town’s well known folk for the Grantham Journal over many years.

"Just a few years ago I set up a Facebook page for Terry and you can view some of his artwork on it. It is called, Terry Shelbourne Artist and Cartoonist Community Group.

When I was the Mayor I nominated Terry for a national award, sadly the powers that be, down in London, despite reminders, failed to acknowledge Terry’s wonderful lifetime contribution to the art world.

"However, here in Grantham we know only too well what a magnificent contribution he made to our community, and we thank him dearly for it.

"Terry was such a treasured friend, I will miss him greatly, but remember him with such fondness when I view his artwork.

"Mr Terry Shelbourne, our dear friend RIP."