Grantham Journal Children’s Fund given generous boost by Melton Building Society

The Melton Building Society has presented a cheque for £322 to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

The money was raised by the society’s Grantham branch through various raffles with donations from customers and employees, including a Christmas bottle raffle in December.

Each society branch picks a local charity to support every year, with Grantham choosing the Children’s Fund. It also supported the fund at events such as the Festival of Excitement and the Grantham Carnival. The society also sponsored a special fund-raising Show Time Night.

Children’s Fund trustree Roy Wright thanked the building society for its support, which goes towards helping disabled children receive sensory and medical equipment not available on the NHS.

Fellow trustee Sharon Evans said the 34-year-old charity is now fund-raising for this summer’s Festival of Excitement, which promises a free fun-filled day of activities including rally cars, fairground rides and exotic pets to disabled children and their parents/carers.