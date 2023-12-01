Grantham Journal Children’s Fund set to reveal details of next year’s fun day

Planning is underway for the 2024 Grantham Journal Children’s Fund fun day.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a charity under the umbrella of the Journal, will be holding its annual fun day once again, which is free to families the charity supports.

Marie Bond, a trustee for the charity, said: “[The fun day] is well under way with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.”

People enjoying the Grantham Journal Children's Fund fun day in 2022.

The charity trustees also wanted to assure people that it is still operating, despite the changes with the Journal as it moves towards a new chapter.

Last year, the charity held its fun day in Wyndham Park.