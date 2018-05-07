Grantham Journal letters: A fond farewell to the old cinema

Well, it’s goodbye to the cinema. It was not the best, but it was good enough.

The price was right, the screen was large, great sound, and the staff were friendly. I enjoyed going.

I don’t understand what has happened, why the cinema has closed and what is going to replace it. I heard it will be a multiplex cinema with screens smaller than screen two at the Reel and twice the price.

The Reel cinema was used sparingly and often I had it almost to myself to watch some good films. With staff and overheads, I could not see it making a profit.

Who would buy land for £800,000 and then spend another million building a cinema that few people will go to more than once?

No one I know will pay £10 to see a small screen; better to watch it at home. Anyway, in a year everyone will be used to going elsewhere and they won’t change.

I just hope Grantham people are not funding this white elephant.

Mr Weston-Burland

Manthorpe Road

Grantham