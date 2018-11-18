Grantham Journal letters: Belvoir Hunt meeting should have been open
In principle, I support the annual meeting of the Belvoir Hunt at the [Guildhall] on Boxing Day. Whatever an individual’s views are on this, the turnout by people wishing to see the Hunt has always been very good, and it also very nice to keep local traditions alive.
However, the decision taken by some of my fellow Charter Trustees to hold a closed meeting, at which only representatives of the Hunt were invited to attend, was, in my view, a huge mistake. To demonstrate true democracy and transparency, both affected parties should have been invited to attend an open meeting.
Coun Linda Wootten is not the only [former] mayor to receive offensive emails - I had my fair share, as did other past mayors. Some councillors must accept that if they register to use certain items of social media, they expose themselves to all sorts of rubbish from certain individuals.
Let’s hope that this year’s meet passes off to the satisfaction of all concerned.
Coun Mike Cook
Charter Trustee
