Grantham Journal letters: Bikers invited to join charity run

Bikers of all ages are being invited to take part in the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s third annual charity motorcycle run across the charity’s home counties of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire on September 23 2018.

Following the success of our Ride to Save Lives event over the last two years, we are hoping this year’s ride-out will see a record number of bikers taking part, smashing the previous years’ totals helping our helicopter and lifesaving crew continue to respond to some of the most serious 999 calls in the two counties every day.

This year’s route will cover 62 miles. Starting and finishing at Newark Showground. We will provide marshalling throughout the route and refreshments are available at the showground. The Ride out will start at 11am. Bikes must be 125cc to enter and road legal.

There are only 500 places available with registration taking place through our website ambucopter.org.uk With places being booked fast, we would encourage riders to sign up sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Each year the largest category of incidents our Ambucopter is dispatched to are road traffic collisions, with many involving bikes. Despite accounting for just 2% of traffic on UK roads, motorcyclists are the most vulnerable road users, accounting for 20% of all road deaths.

We always look forward to our charity ride out and it’s a great feeling meeting bikers who are raising funds for our Charity, whilst doing something they love. Whatever make and model of bike you ride, it is great to get bikers from all communities getting together for a fantastic event which is a lot of fun. It costs just £12.50 entry per bike and all money raised from this event will go directly to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to ensure we can continue to save lives 365 days of the year.

Lincs & Notts Air ambulance

