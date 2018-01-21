Grantham Journal letters: Charging is the way forward

I read with interest (Journal, January 12) Grantham is to have some electric vehicle charging points, which is great news, not necessarily for local residents as most EV owners have home charging.

For visitors to the town it has twofold advantages.

Firstly, if at least one or two are rapid chargers that could increase the footfall of travellers that may not normally stop in the town and fast seven Kwh chargers could bring in shoppers that will spend at least two hours in the town. Secondly, it will considerably reduce emissions around the traffic queue areas of which there are numerous in town. My only problem is that if this infrastructure is to take place it needs to be done on a rather quicker time scale than the eastern bypass as it has taken I don’t know how long to build two roundabouts that at the moment go precisely nowhere. When they are up and running it will also need a great deal of policing to keep the bays free from ICE cars (Internal Combustion Engine).

If someone is running low on electrons and cannot continue on their journey without a charge and an ICE car has parked in the EV bay and gone shopping for a couple of hours it is very frustrating.

We EV-ers are in at the start of a revolution in transport and until the infrastructure is at full chat we are classed as outsiders as the IC engine has rained supreme for a hundred years. Think back a few years to when computers and mobile phones were in their infancy it was the same story and now anyone over the age of four has a mobile smart phone, and a computer of some sort. The electric revolution is now on the cusp of being mainstream with most, if not all manufacturers bringing EVs and hybrids to the market. When I got mine nearly two years ago things were quite difficult but now I can reach the south coast on two half hour charges and in fact I travelled to Birmingham and back on Wednesday for the princely some of £3.09. Admittedly one of the chargers was on free vend but that is one of the advantages of EV life. Can anyone say that they have visited a petrol station and been given 80 miles worth of fuel for nothing? There are so many mis-conceptions about electric vehicles and most if not all are pure conjecture.

For a cleaner, healthier, Grantham and district I would recommend anyone to just try electric cars before deriding them. I am trying to get like minded EV owners in the area to rally round and have a get together and join me on facebook Grantham and district electric vehicle group.

In anticipation I would like to congratulate SKDC for trying to bring Grantham and district into Century 21. My fingers are permanently crossed!

David Pepperdine

By email