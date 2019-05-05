Grantham Journal letters: Choice should be more than just Labour and Tory

I received my postal vote last week for the [yesterday’s] South Kesteven District Council elections.

I’m a resident in the Grantham Arnoldfield Ward where two candidates were elected from the choice of four candidates – two were representing Labour and two were Conservative. That was it!

I was shocked to see I had a binary choice of the two main parties and no other options.

On looking at other wards across the council, there seemed to be a number of other wards also with a very limited choice.

Can I ask how accountable the senior managers of the process are? They should be working to ensure that we have a wider choice of parties and therefore policies available to choose from?

I had an unappealing leaflet through the door from the Conservatives and nothing from the Labour candidates as to what policies they were standing on.

Maybe there isn’t any point as politicians across the UK from national, local to council level seems to have stopped listening to anything that the electorate have to say.

If anyone was able to tell me why I should even bother to vote and what I’d have been voting for, it would be a start.

Things need to change and change quickly or new innovative ideas or policies will never be given a chance to improve anything.

Richard Kaye

Alnwick Way, Grantham