I know there will be more letters about A&E, but here is another one.

This one is different, because I live in Peterborough.

I came out of A&E at the city hospital and who did I see but a good friend of mine sitting in a wheelchair.

His son had brought him from Grantham to Peterborough. It’s a joke, it really is, having to take someone all that way. Jeremy Hunt and the rest of his cronies should get the DCM – Don’t Come Monday.

T. Matthews

Rutland Court

Peterborough