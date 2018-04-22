Grantham Journal letters: McDonald’s junction - traffic situation beyond a joke

I have to agree with Gina in a previous letter; the traffic along Bridge End Road adjacent to McDonald’s and Spar is getting beyond a joke.

Certainly an accident will occur somewhere in this vicinity.

I myself saw a driver trying to turn right into Bridge End Road, get stuck unable to turn and finding cars going in front of him into London Road and behind him into Springfield Park; must have been disconcerting to say the least!

Although I know those responsible will say when the new Southern bypass is built it will resolve the situation somewhat; how much longer will that be? Five years or 25? I suspect I will not live to see it.

Whilst it is money needed to provide services, surely some could be spent on a new roundabout at Harrowby Lane junction with Bridge End Road and No Right Turns along Bridge End Road.

This would also ease traffic and reduce danger for vehicles emerging from Harrowby Lane.

Denis Adams

By email