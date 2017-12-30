Grantham Journal letters - nurses must be allowed to do their job

I am in total agreement with L. North’s letter in the Journal regarding the cost and lack of parking spaces in Grantham.

My daughter is a community nurse covering patients from St Peter’s Hill surgery. Recently she was issued with a parking fine for simply doing her job in a caring and compassionate manner.

Due to the lack of parking spaces near the surgery she parked her car partly on the end of the taxi rank, which was half-empty at the time. Although she left a note explaining why and where she was going she was issued with a parking ticket even though she was gone only for a matter of minutes.

She had up until then always respected rules on illegal parking, however this was an emergency and she was in a hurry.

My daughter had left a terminally ill patient and his distressed wife in order to get him more pain relief from the doctor and needed to get back as quickly as possible.

On my daughter’s return her patient’s wife was even more upset because of the parking ticket and wanted to contact the appropriate authority on my daughter’s behalf.

My daughter declined this kind offer because unfortunately her patient died that day.

Losing a loved one to a terminal illness is a distressing situation and my daughter didn’t want to put more anguish on the deceased patient’s wife.

I am very proud of my daughter as I am sure she must be frustrated by local parking restrictions which deny her easy access to her patients.

She realises that the person who gave out the parking ticket is only doing their job but couldn’t they have waited a little longer and not issued the ticket immediately?

Being directly outside the doctor’s surgery, after reading the note they could have easily checked where the car’s owner was and issued a verbal warning.

As a community nurse it is often difficult to park somewhere without parking restrictions.

Unfortunately they do come across medical emergencies with patients when they need quick access to their cars to get vital equipment so need to be nearby.

With fewer parking spaces and rising costs encouraging more parking in side streets, the community nurse is finding it more difficult to safely park,

Perhaps they could be given the same privilege as a blue badge holder with a windscreen sticker recognised by traffic wardens and the police when making home visits.

Providing easier access to parking reduces stress and gives nurses more time to care for the people who need their support.

Many of these patients could not be discharged from hospital or remain in their own home without the support of community nurses, so it is important that these wonderful nurses are not charged for parking while carrying out their duties. What do other readers think?

Mrs G Foster

Fifth Avenue

Grantham