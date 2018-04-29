Grantham Journal letters: Our MPs are out of touch with voters

I read with interest the article from Nick Boles with regard to his support for the bombing of Syria.

Having read the article, it just proved to me how out of touch our MPs are with their electorate.

Like most of your readers, one could not have helped to have been moved by the terrible scenes on our TV screens after the chemical weapons attack; however here we go again, the good old Brits sticking their noses into other people’s conflicts.

In 2010, when the Tories came to power, the then Chancellor told the country that austerity was on the way. Mass cuts were to be made to public services and pay; yet within months of this announcement and scrapping our one aircraft carrier, Cameron took this country to war with Libya, money no object, and instead of having an aircraft carrier off the coast of Libya our planes had to fly out of Italian bases at enormous cost.

Yes, Gadaffi was a tyrant, but he had been around for years, and at least he kept his people under control. Now the country is divided and lawless.

Move on to today and Syria, we are still in austerity, our NHS is crumbling, the road network is falling apart, the police force is broken, state schools are struggling, and social care is collapsing, and yet we have the money once more to go to war.

Would Mr Boles care to explain how we can afford such a mission and why are we not bombing North Korea whose people are treated so inhumanely?

Why are we not attacking Burma over the treatment of the Rohingya, or getting involved with the conflict of the Democratic Republic of the Congo?

But above all else Mr Boles, if the world is so appalled by al-Assad and the latest Syrian chemical attack, where are the German, Dutch, Spanish and Greek military and why are they not getting involved in all these conflicts?

The answer is quite simple. We can’t save the world, charity starts at home and live within your means. And don’t give MPs 10 per cent pay rises.

Alex Rolt

Durham Close

Grantham