Grantham Journal letters: Thanks to all after my fire ordeal

Just before Christmas I was involved in a fire resulting in severe burns to my legs. I wish to say a sincere thank you to the following.

Firstly, to the Grantham and Corby Glen fire service who were on the scene within minutes. To Clive, the Grantham fireman who attended to my burns at the scene, the kind family at Manor Farm who kept me warm, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Grantham Ambulance Service who took me to Grantham Hospital A&E where they gave me excellent care while I was there.

I was later transferred to QMC and from there to Nottingham City Hospital burns unit where I had skin grafts on my left leg the following day. The treatment and care I received at the City Hospital was outstanding and a credit to the NHS. Now at home I am having daily visits from the district nurses who also give me excellent care and attention.

Last, but not least, I would like to thank my wife Heather for looking after me, my family for helping out whenever asked and to neighbours and friends for their get well cards, phone calls and visits, all of which have helped me get through this difficult time. Thank you to everyone.

Ray Fenn

Princess Drive

Grantham