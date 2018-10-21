Grantham Journal letters: Why not work on other routes?
Once again we are getting comments from Lincolnshire highways, this week notably from Richard Davies in his column, telling us how difficult it is to build a road, a road that has been in the planning for well over 50 years to my knowledge.
If we are unable to continue with this road at the moment, why not sort out the roads around grantham first. I could easily list most jobs that need doing but wouldn’t have space on the paper!!! So just for food for thought, why not start with the ‘speed hump’ on the Trent Road/Goodliffe Road junction with ruts that are so deep one could grow potatoes in them apart from shaking cars to bits, at least it keeps the garages locally in business I imagine. Just to get back to the white Elephant that is the inner relief road I wonder what odds one would get on it being finished and being successful in reducing congestion by 2020, let’s wait and see.
Paul Aust
By email
