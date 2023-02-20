Our Cute Kids competition is back for 2023 and we couldn't be more excited to see the brightest smiles and cheekiest grins.

We're delighted to welcome families back to our popular photography sessions, which are taking place at Matalan, in the Dysart Retail Park in Grantham, from Thursday, March 2 till Saturday, March 4.

The competition sees the area's cutest young faces published with readers asked to vote for their favourites.

Cute Kids 2023 (62540493)

The three with the most votes will win a canvas print of their winning picture. First place prize is a 20ins x 16ins canvas, second place wins a 16ins x 12ins canvas and a 12ins x 8ins canvas is the third place prize.

Photo sessions will run in Matalan each day between 10am and 1pm, and between 2pm and 4pm, with the last sitting at 3.45pm.

Families can just turn up, no advance booking is required.

A 10x8-inch print of the competition entry picture can be bought for the special price of £5 (RRP £20) at the end of the photography session.

The photos of each entrant will then appear in a future edition of the Grantham Journal when readers can vote to crown the cutest child.