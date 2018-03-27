Grantham kidnapping: Violent thug jailed for seven years

A man recruited to help in the kidnap of a 17-year-old after their victim fell out with a drugs gang has been jailed for more than seven years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Delano McKinsley, who was asked to become involved because of his violent reputation, travelled with other members of the gang after they tracked down their victim who had gone into hiding after being accused of stealing £5,000 from a dealer.

The victim was lured out by a “honey trap” after agreeing to meet a girl who contacted him via Facebook.

He was attacked outside the Co-op store in Dysart Road, Grantham, where he was stabbed, sprayed with CS gas and badly beaten.

Then the boy was bundled into a car where he had both handcuffs and leg cuffs put on him and a bag was placed over his head before he was driven to a flat in Peterborough.

McKinsley was one of the men in the car during the journey but then left the others. The 17-year-old was held inside the flat where he was further beaten and moved around different properties in the city. A ransom was demanded from his family but he was eventually released after being slashed across the cheek with a knife.

The boy later needed more than 20 stitches and was left in such fear that he has had to move away from Peterborough.

McKinsley, 23, of Mountsteven Avenue, Walton, Peterborough, admitted conspiracy to kidnap in September 2016. He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him: “You were recruited because of your violent background.

“This took place in broad daylight in a residential area. The planning was substantial. The extent of the violence was very significant. Plainly this offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

Michael Cranmer-Brown, in mitigation, said McKinsley played no part in the planning of the kidnap. “At the time he did not realise what he was getting himself into.”

Earlier this year five people were given jail sentences totalling almost 40 years for their parts in the kidnap and torture of the boy.

Kane Stone, 25, of Meadenvale Road, Parnwell, Peterborough; Adam Couzens, 26, of Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough; and Mohammed Nazir, 26, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough, all admitted conspiracy to kidnap between September 11 and 21, 2016. Stone and Couzens also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm. Danielle Corrigan, 27, of Cumberland House, St Mary’s Court, Peterborough, denied conspiracy to kidnap but was found guilty following a trial.

Stone and Couzens were each jailed for 12 years and seven months. Nazir was jailed for five years and eight months. Corrigan was jailed for four years.

Alan Stokes, 35, of Bader Close, Peterborough, admitted conspiracy to falsely imprison. Stokes also admitted unconnected charges of attempting to communicate with a child for sexual purposes and breach of a sexual offences prevention order after he was caught in a vigilante “sting” operation contacting what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl over the internet. He was jailed for a total of two years and nine months.