Grantham King’s Walk shoppers enjoy festive evening

A group of small businesses in King’s Walk, Grantham, marked the beginning of the Christmas season by throwing a festive evening for their customers on Friday, in aid of Grantham Foodbank.

Cafe bilboe, The Gift Box, Lisa’s Salon, Grantham Health Shop and landlord Lindpet properties, clubbed together to buy a 10ft Christmas tree to stand in the centre of King’s Walk.

The team at Cafe bilboe

Leza Burton and Mark Harrison wanted a way to thank their customers for their continued support since they took over in August and raise money for Grantham Foodbank at the same time.

Leza said: “This is our first venture of this type and our customers have really got behind us. Grantham foodbank is a very worthy charity especially at this time of year and we are proud to support them in any little way we can.”

After switching on the Christmas tree lights, the cafe served up free festive refreshments including mulled wine, hot chocolate and homemade mince pies to many of their regular customers.

Leza added; “All we asked for was a donation to the Grantham Foodbank.”

Customers Bill and Sheena Berridge were keen to show their support.

Bill said; “We have been coming to the cafe for years. Leza and Mark have done a great job maintaining the same great standard. We were only too happy to come along and show them our support.”

Leza, who was previously the fundraising officer at Beaumond House hospice in Newark, added: “We raised £100 in donations from our customers, which we matched, so Grantham foodbank can buy a pallet of food providing 200 meals.”

Lisa Richardson, who relocated from The George Shopping Centre to King’s Walk in August, also kept her shop open for longer to give festive shoppers a chance to pick up a few gifts.