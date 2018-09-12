Grantham Labour Party members have taken part in a nationwide campaign to renationalise the railways.

Among them, Coun Charmaine Morgan said good public transport was essential, as highlighted by a survey of 18,000 rail passengers and staff, which also revealed a confusing array of fares and services that do not connect.

Coun Morgan also said staff feedback highlighted issues with duplication, gaps, higher costs and delays in maintaining equipment. Staff roles are not mirrored across companies making communication difficult, which is particularly important if things go wrong.

“Furthermore £60m a year is wasted as companies respond to tenders and compete with each other for contracts when train operators bid for franchise competitions. The regularity of this process also makes strategic investment and planning difficult. A further £0.7bn a year is paid out in dividends to shareholders.”

The Grantham councillor added more freight could be transported by rail, which would reduce road congestion.