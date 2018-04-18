Grantham ladies luncheon club marks 60th anniversary with cake

Members of the Grantham Ladies’ Luncheon Club celebrated its 60th anniversary by dressing up in their finery earlier this month.

Seventy five members of the club gathered for a special three-course meal at the Urban Hotel on Friday April 6.

The club was formed in 1958 to enable ladies to meet for lunch, socialise and listen to a speaker. They have continued to meet once a month, between October and May.

To mark the milestone occasion, the members celebrated by donning fancy hats and outfits before tucking into a three-course meal including roasted lamb with mint sauce and a panna cotta for desert.

A speech followed by Doreen Reed, a poet, storyteller and speaker, who entertained everyone by reading out a selection of her poems called ‘Facts, Fibs and a Pinch of Salt.’

Committee member Anne Blakeman joined the club two years ago after she retired.

She said: “I already had a lot of friends who attended the club. It is a great way to meet people and listen to a different speaker talking about a range of interesting subjects including the lady who baked Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding cake.

“The hotel had transformed the room to look like it was a wedding. They had flowers on the table and each member received a glass of prosecco. It was a great afternoon.”

The club meets on the first Friday of every month between October and May with the exception of January. They enjoy a two course lunch and listen to a speaker.

The next speaker, on Friday, May 4, will be Colin Alderson, who was a chef to the Royal Household and will reveal what life was like in the palace kitchens. Ladies of all ages are welcome to join.

For more information, contact secretary Jane Gregory on 01476 565840.