Grantham ladies stitch heart-shaped 'comfort cushions' for cancer patients in sew-a-thon

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:44, 14 February 2020
 | Updated: 16:47, 14 February 2020

A sew-a-thon has produced cushions for patients who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Sally Rozier organised the sew-a-thon at the Sewing Room, Gonerby Hill Foot. The event supported a local campaign called Dignity Drain Bags and Comfort Cushions, which was started by Debbie Wingad.

Three groups of ladies attended throughout the day, taking part in two-hour sessions. Overall, they made a combined 122 comfort cushions for the campaign.

