Grantham ladies stitch heart-shaped 'comfort cushions' for cancer patients in sew-a-thon

A sew-a-thon has produced cushions for patients who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Sally Rozier organised the sew-a-thon at the Sewing Room, Gonerby Hill Foot. The event supported a local campaign called Dignity Drain Bags and Comfort Cushions, which was started by Debbie Wingad.

Three groups of ladies attended throughout the day, taking part in two-hour sessions. Overall, they made a combined 122 comfort cushions for the campaign.