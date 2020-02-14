Grantham ladies stitch heart-shaped 'comfort cushions' for cancer patients in sew-a-thon
Published: 16:44, 14 February 2020
| Updated: 16:47, 14 February 2020
A sew-a-thon has produced cushions for patients who have undergone breast cancer surgery.
Sally Rozier organised the sew-a-thon at the Sewing Room, Gonerby Hill Foot. The event supported a local campaign called Dignity Drain Bags and Comfort Cushions, which was started by Debbie Wingad.
Three groups of ladies attended throughout the day, taking part in two-hour sessions. Overall, they made a combined 122 comfort cushions for the campaign.
