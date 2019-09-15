Grantham learning disability group marks 25th anniversary with special ball

A special ball marked the 25th anniversary of a Grantham group for people with learning disabilities.

Themed around the colours silver and pink, the ball at the Guildhall was for members of the Grantham Leisure Support Group and was organised by its leader, Lisa Nicholson.

Lisa told the Journal: “It was an absolutely fantastic night from start to finish, members, families and volunteers celebrated this great success with myself.

Celebrating 25 years of Grantham Leisure Support. Photo: Roger Graves (16355417)

“Everyone had a great evening dancing, eating and socialising with their friends.

“Here’s hoping to another 25 years!”

It was made possible by a grant from the Rotary Club of Grantham’s RotarySwimarathon community fund-raiser, in which the group puts two teams each year.

A further special treat took the form of a 1959 red London double decker bus which took the group for a ride before dropping them off at the Guildhall.

Club president Glenys Robertson, who was invited along for the bus trip, said: “I don’t recall seeing so many excited people enjoying a bus trip; from the moment we boarded the bus at Gonerby Moor to arriving at the Guildhall you could not take the smiles off their faces as they were singing and laughing all the way.

“It was an absolute delight to see and we were so pleased to be able to support this group and to support Lisa and the other volunteers for all the hard work they do.”

Grantham Leisure Support, which is a registered charity run by volunteers, is a social group for adults with learning disabilities and currently has around 45 members.

The aim of the group is to allow people the opportunity to meet new people in a social settings and take part in activities.

Members meet on a Wednesday evening between 7pm and 9pm and enjoy bowling, bingo nights, quiz evenings, bar snacks, music nights and more and they also arrange day trips throughout the year.