Grantham leisure centre to host TV’s Robot Wars champions

Champion robots are heading for The Meres this weekend.

'Robot Wars' champions; Eruption and Apollo, will be fighting it out

live in Grantham along with many of the stars of the BBC2 show at Robots Live.

The live show will be staged at the leisure centre on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23 as part of their UK tour.

Joining Apollo will be other famous faces from the new and old series of Robot Wars. They will all be battling to be crowned the Robots Live Champion.

Joining the competitors in the arena will be the 'House Robots'.

Keeping control of the 110kg heavyweights, will be 'Goliath', weighing in at 1'000kg and standing five feet tall, he is capable of rolling over a car with his powerful crushing arm and tracked drive.

Alongside him will be 'BattleAxe' weighing in at 130kg and looking after the 13.6kg featherweight robots.

The show also features the other crazy and famous TV and movie robots, with a Dalek almost certain to interrupt the show at some point.

All of the action is housed in a purpose built, 6,000kg arena equipped with its own array of weapons including The Pit, floor flipper and two massive hammers which are controlled by the audience.

This year also features the new 150kg spinning 'Thunder Drum.'

Dave Young, captain of Team Apollo said: “After winning the new series of

Robot Wars, we can't wait to get in the arena again and fight in front

of a live audience at Robots Live. Not only does it give our the fans a

chance to see the action up close, it gives us another house robot to

attack!”.

There will be three action packed shows over the weekend.

Shows are at 6pm on Saturday 23 and 12pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, June 24.

Tickets cost: Child £14, Adult £16 and a Family (2+2) £50 and are

available online from www.robotslive.co.uk or by phone on 01476 406158 .

VIP tickets have SOLD OUT.