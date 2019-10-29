Grantham Library closes for day after overnight break-in
Published: 11:34, 29 October 2019
| Updated: 11:38, 29 October 2019
Grantham Library was closed yesterday after a break-in overnight.
The break-in occurred in the early hours of Monday morning and the site was temporarily closed while the police carried out their investigation.
A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "In the early hours of Monday morning, there was break-in at the library. The site was temporarily closed but the building has now re-opened to the public."
The Grantham Journal have contacted the police for further comment.