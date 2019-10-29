Home   News   Article

Grantham Library closes for day after overnight break-in

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:34, 29 October 2019
 | Updated: 11:38, 29 October 2019

Grantham Library was closed yesterday after a break-in overnight.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of Monday morning and the site was temporarily closed while the police carried out their investigation.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "In the early hours of Monday morning, there was break-in at the library. The site was temporarily closed but the building has now re-opened to the public."

Police(20384090)
Police(20384090)

The Grantham Journal have contacted the police for further comment.

Read more
CrimeGrantham
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE