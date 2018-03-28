Grantham Library comes alive with the sound of bells

Grantham Library came alive with the sound of music on Saturday as The St Wulfram’s Handbell Ringers popped in for a demonstration.

The seven handbell ringers performed a variety of tunes including a rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘Love me Tender,’ as part of the BBC Get Creative Festival - a nine day fiesta to celebrate and inspire audiences to have a go at being creative with 1,000 events expected across the UK from arts organisations and community groups.

Grantham Library cultural services provider Angela Shields enjoyed the performance.

She said: “They demonstrated the use of handbells before treating us to a few tunes and inviting members of the public to have a go in performing the ‘peal of bells.’ Even some staff members volunteered to have a go.

“The St Wulframs Handbell Ringers have been around for over 50 years and are a local treasure, so it was great to support them.”