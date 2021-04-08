Grantham Library will reopen its doors next week.

From April 12, 14 core libraries across Lincolnshire, including Grantham Library on Newton Street, will be open for residents to browse books, pick up reserved items and use computers to access essential digital public services.

Community hubs will start to re-open from April 12, but this may be a limited service. Some will offer browsing and others click and collect.

Grantham library. (38016378)

A full list of community hubs offering services will be updated regularly on www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/libraries.

In order to maintain social distancing, the study space, reading areas and toilets will remain closed.

Events and activities will remain online for now, including story times, craft sessions, author talks and fitness classes. To see or take part in these, visit @Lincslibraries Facebook and Twitter channels.

Louise Egan, library services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming residents back into the libraries – we know people have missed coming in!

"To reassure residents – we have many safety measures in place to keep the libraries covid secure, including: hand sanitiser, quarantining books for 72 hours and extra space beside computers. Visitors must wear a face covering and also keep to the two metre social distancing rule.

"Also, all items issued in 2020 that are on loan have had their return dates extended to May 4 2021, so if you are unable to visit to return items, or prefer not to, don't worry about items becoming overdue."

If you would prefer to still reserve books and use their click and collect service, that will still be running. To reserve items, call 01522 782010 or visit https://capitadiscovery.co.uk/lincolnshire/home

Mobile services will continue to operate on a no contact basis.

For more information, visit @Lincslibraries on Facebook and Twitter.