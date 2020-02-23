Grantham Library team leader reveals what it's like to be a librarian in 2020
Published: 17:26, 23 February 2020
The role of Grantham Library has certainly changed over the years.
As with a lot of community services, public libraries are moving away from being quiet, dark places full of books and adapting to meet the demands of the digital age – and Grantham Library is no different.
Team leader Charlotte Harris takes pride in ensuring Grantham Library plays a key part in the local community and remains open and welcoming to everyone.
