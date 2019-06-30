Grantham lifeguards scoop gold award

Lifeguards at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre have scooped first place in a national lifeguard competition.

Teams of lifeguards from across the UK attended the day-long event to take part in the inaugural 1Life lifeguard championships at The Meres.

Participants were put through their paces in a bid to test their lifeguarding skills and capabilities to ensure that they are at the top of their game when it comes to poolside ability.

Championship winners Joe Carter, Tom Lewis, Aaron Trevor, Molly Pavelin, Alice Cox, Connor Metcalfe and Luke Marriott, are all fully-qualified lifeguards at Grantham.

Tom said: “The practical tests are all ‘blind’ so it was quite nerve-wracking. We know that our skills save lives so it’s an important event for us but it’s a good fun way of putting us all to the test. Competition is fierce, everyone wants to win and I’m delighted to be part of the team that did!”

The team were presented with a Golden Buoy.