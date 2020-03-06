Grantham Lions are calling for new members

Grantham Lions Club is a charitable group formed in 1971, part of Lions Clubs International, the largest service organisation in the world.

Best known in the town for its annual Santa sleigh tour before Christmas, the Lions’ main activities are fund-raising, supporting good causes and welfare in the community.

The club is made up of paid members and has a small board of directors who oversee the legal and moral welfare. However, in recent years, membership has been on the decline. Now down to just 11 members from a high of 36 just a short while ago, the Grantham Lions are searching for fresh faces to help them with their various good deeds.