Grantham Lions Club has shared a £1,750 donation between eight charities and good causes.

Lions president Godfrey Mackinder says the club has not been able to meet face to face since early last year, but members have found ways to still help the community.

The donations have been given to Grantham Talking Newspaper, Grantham Disabled Children's Society, Grantham Passage, Grantham School of Dance, Diabetes UK, Marie Curie,

Macmillan Cancer Support and the Long Covid Research Appeal.

Grantham Lions with the donation, from left John Dickinson, Jerry Levick, President Godfrey Mackinder, Steve Harrison. (47950388)

Mr Mackinder said: "We have not been able to hold meetings for 15 months due to the Covid pandemic, but Lions members have found other ways to support the community. I would like to thank the community for its support.

"We hope it will not be long before we can organise events so we can support more good causes."