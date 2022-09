More news, no ads

The Grantham Lions club will be holding a variety concert for the over 60s next month.

The concert will be held at the Priory Ruskin Academy on Sunday, October 16, at 2.15pm.

Admission is free, and any donations are welcome.

The Variety concert will be held on Sunday, October 16. (59122392)

Tickets are available from the Guildhall box office.

For more information, contact Godfrey Mackinder on 01476 561706 or email him at gmackinder@btinternet.com.