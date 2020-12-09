Grantham Lions are raising money with their Santa Tour, while adhering to Covid restrictions.

The tour began on Monday night, as Father Christmas visited the St. Andrews area.

To comply with Covid restrictions, donations to the Santa Tour can be made via text message this year.

The Lions began their 2020 Santa Tour in Sunningdale on Monday evening. (43476985)

Although the tour was due to start last Friday (December 4) in the Winchester Road area, that visit was postponed to "comply with a Health &Safety/Insurance Restriction."

Santa and his sleigh will now visit Winchester Road tonight.

There will be no door knocking this year due to Covid restrictions. The Lions are instead asking anyone wishing to donate to attract the attention of one of Santa's Helpers or by texting SantaSanta to 70450 to donate £1, or SantaSanta followed by the amount you wish to donate (i.e. SantaSanta 5 for £5).

The tour must also keep moving, so there will be no opportunities for photos with Santa.

Other dates for the Lions Santa tour are as follows:

Thursday December 10 - Sandcliffe Road/Kingscliffe Road

Friday December 12 - Longcliffe Road Area

Monday December 14 - Alma Park/Kenilworth Road/The Avenues

Tuesday December 15 - Gloucester Road Area

Wednesday December 16 - Hazlewood Drive Area

Friday December 18 - Penine Way Area

The Lions' Facebook page will be updated daily should any of these dates change.

On Facebook, the Lions said: "The Santa sleigh is one of our biggest fundraising events, and due to current restrictions and now the weather it’s bringing so many challenges.

"We need to raise as much money as possible to enable us to keep supporting all the local causes who need our help during the year. Please help us help local causes and text to donate."