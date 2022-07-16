Grantham Lions help Bhive with donation of hearing loop

Grantham Lions Club have been fundraising to support the Bhive Community Hub in purchasing a hearing loop.

The BHive Community Hub, which is run by South Lincolnshire Blind Society are now the proud owners of a hearing loop, thanks to the generosity of members of Grantham Lions Club who have been working hard to raise funds for the charity this year.

Bhive is home to groups that support vulnerable people with sight loss, hearing loss, physical disabilities, dementia, multiple sclerosis, Stroke, brain injury, mental health and social isolation.

The hearing loop will make a huge difference to people with hearing loss, ensuring that they feel included within the activities at the centre.

Left to Right - Steve Thomson of Grantham Lions, Nigel Brocklebank,Chair of South Lincolnshire Blind Society and Godfrey Mackinder (57958147)

Nigel Brocklebank ,Chairman of South Lincolnshire Blind Society said: “85% of our blind service users who come to the Bhive have hearing loss, too and having the hearing loop will mean that they too can have a quality experience and feel included when they come to the groups.

“Hearing loss has been highlighted as a significant factor that can affect mental wellbeing and the hearing loop will give people that sense of inclusion.

“It’s a very simple piece of equipment that we are really pleased to have as we know it will be put to good use and help us ensure our groups and activities are accessible to everyone.”

Godfrey Mackinder of Grantham Lions said: "It's a pleasure to donate to such a good cause. We know it can make such a big difference to those who have hearing difficulties."