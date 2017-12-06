Grantham Lions prepare to tour town with Santa and his sleigh

Santa has a new sleigh to tour Grantham for the Lions Club.

David and Martin Robinson, of Robinson Building Services Ltd, have built the new sleigh for the Lions with the help of Mike Pulford, of MP Engineering, who welded the steel frame, and Paul, of Masons Attic who cut the reindeer.

David said: “It’s a privelege to construct the sleigh for the Grantham Lions whose fund-raising helps so many local and national causes and charities.”

As well as the tour, the Lions, together with Santa and the sleigh, will be at Asda on Saturday afternoon from 3.30pm and at Christmas in the Park in Wyndham Park on Sunday.

The tour dates are: Monday, December 11, Alma Park; Tuesday, December 12, Manthorpe; Wednesday, December 13, Manthorpe; Thursday, December 14, Gonerby; Friday, December 15, Princess Drive; Monday, December 18, Sunningdale; Tuesday, December 19, Sunningdale; Wednesday, December 20, Balmoral; Thursday, December 21, Dysart Road; Friday, December 22, Gonerby.